DP World’s ports and terminals handled a record 88.3 million TEUs in 2024, up 8.3 percent year-on-year, despite macroeconomic headwinds and concerns over the outlook for global trade.

"The global logistics business, which now has the capacity to handle more than 100 million TEU across operations in 78 countries, benefitted from long-term infrastructure investment contributing to strong growth and new services calling at its terminals," says an official release.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World says: "During the last 10 years, we have invested more than $11 billion in world-class ports and logistics infrastructure to make trade flow. This record performance is further evidence that our long-term investment is providing the right services for our customers in the right places.

"As we continue to expand our reach deeper into the global supply chain by expanding our end-to-end logistics capabilities, we are confident that the container market will continue to grow and that we have the capacity to service it. Whatever the short-term challenges, we remain bullish on the outlook for world trade."

New ports and terminals added nearly one million TEUs to the total volume. This includes the DP World-Evyap operations in Turkey, Dar Es Salaam Port in Tanzania and the Belawan New Container Terminal in Indonesia, the release added.