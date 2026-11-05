DP World will launch a new weekly shipping service connecting China with East and Southern Africa in late November 2026, strengthening maritime connectivity between the Far East and African markets.

Named China Africa Link, the service will be operated by DP World's Shipping Solutions AMEA business. It aims to provide customers with more shipping options, improved market access and greater flexibility in supply chains.

The service will follow a port rotation covering Shanghai, Ningbo and Nansha in China, Port Klang Westport in Malaysia, Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, Maputo in Mozambique and Singapore before returning to Shanghai.

The new service will connect major Chinese export gateways with key African markets, supporting cargo movement across established and emerging trade routes.

Ganesh Raj, Global COO, Marine Services, DP World, said the service would provide customers with reliable connections and greater flexibility as global trade patterns change.

He added that the China Africa Link would create more opportunities for businesses and support flexible shipping networks.

The service will handle a range of goods, including machinery, electronics, construction materials and automotive components from China. African exports will include agricultural products, minerals and other commodities.

The launch complements DP World's investments in African trade infrastructure. In Mozambique, the company is undertaking a $165 million expansion of its Maputo container terminal, which is designed to more than double its handling capacity.

In Tanzania, DP World has committed more than $500 million to modernising the Port of Dar es Salaam.

The company said these investments, together with the new shipping service, would connect port infrastructure with marine services, expand customer choice and support the growth of South-South trade.