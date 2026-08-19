DP World and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have delivered 5,000 metric tonnes of rice to support humanitarian operations in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, where communities are facing acute food insecurity.

The rice was transported from DP World’s Mundra Terminal in India to the Port of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania through DP World’s Shipping Solutions business, formerly known as Unifeeder. WFP then moved the cargo overland through its regional logistics network to humanitarian operations in the three countries.

The shipments will support WFP’s emergency food assistance programmes and provide food assistance to more than 14,200 additional people for one month.

The arrangement includes pro-bono support from DP World covering part of the ocean freight costs from India to East Africa. The shipments are aimed at strengthening humanitarian supply chains and improving access to essential food supplies in communities with high needs.

The DRC is facing one of the world’s largest hunger crises, with more than 27 million people experiencing acute food insecurity. The crisis is being driven by conflict and displacement and compounded by the ongoing effects of the Ebola outbreak.

Burundi is also facing growing humanitarian pressures following the arrival of families fleeing insecurity in eastern DRC, putting additional pressure on vulnerable communities and local food systems. Rwanda continues to support refugees and asylum seekers from neighbouring countries.

Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services, DP World, said the company was proud to support WFP’s work through its Shipping Solutions network.

“At DP World, we play a vital role in keeping critical supplies moving when they are needed most,” Raj said. “This partnership shows what can be achieved when humanitarian expertise and global supply chain capability come together with a shared purpose.”

Ayla Bajwa, Group Senior Vice President - Sustainability, DP World, said the collaboration was helping ensure vital food supplies reached communities facing significant challenges.

“By working alongside WFP, we are applying our expertise and infrastructure to help ensure vital food supplies reach those who need them most,” Bajwa said.

Alex Marianelli, Director of Supply Chain, WFP, said partnerships with the private sector were important as humanitarian needs continued to exceed available resources.

“We are grateful for DP World’s support, which has helped us move vital food supplies more efficiently and extend life-saving assistance to thousands more families in need,” Marianelli said.

The shipments are part of a broader collaboration between DP World and WFP signed in 2025 to improve the efficiency, reach and sustainability of humanitarian logistics networks. Under the partnership, DP World’s Shipping Solutions is using its network and fleet to support WFP with access to critical supplies for communities with high needs.

DP World’s Shipping Solutions operates a fleet of more than 100 container vessels, connecting over 200 ports through coastal, short-sea and feedering services, with more than 16,000 port calls each year.

The partnership also covers efforts beyond emergency response, including disaster preparedness, regional logistics capabilities and long-term recovery.