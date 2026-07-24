DP World has signed an agreement in principle with the Fujairah Ports Authority under a 50-year concession to develop two new terminals on the UAE's east coast. The project covers the Al Rugaylat container and multi-purpose terminal and the Dibba General Cargo terminal, expanding DP World's gateway network in the UAE and offering customers greater choice, flexibility and connectivity across regional and global trade routes.

The development will establish a new deep-water trade gateway on the UAE's east coast capable of handling the latest generation of Ultra Large Container Vessels. Al Rugaylat will be able to handle up to 2.5 million TEUs a year, along with 1.7 million tonnes of general cargo and 190,000 Car Equivalent Units (CEUs). Dibba will add up to 3.6 million tonnes of annual general cargo capacity. The project will also create an alternative UAE gateway outside the Strait of Hormuz, strengthening cargo connectivity through DP World's national network.

Once operational, the new terminals will increase DP World's total container handling capacity in the UAE from 19.4 million TEUs to almost 22 million TEUs. They will also significantly expand the company's general cargo and Ro-Ro handling capability.

The terminals will be connected to Jebel Ali through DP World's inland logistics network and integrated with Jafza, extending the company's end-to-end supply chain across the UAE. This will allow customers to move cargo more efficiently between ports, logistics hubs and end markets. The project will be developed in phases, with construction expected to take around 24 to 30 months from commencement.

The development also builds on Fujairah's growing role as a global maritime hub. Located on the Gulf of Oman, the emirate is expected to strengthen its position as a centre for maritime services, with the ports and logistics zone expected to attract further investment, employment and long-term economic opportunities.

Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Ports Authority, said the partnership with DP World marks an important milestone in Fujairah's development as one of the region's leading maritime gateways. He said the Al Rugaylat and Dibba terminals will bring world-class operating capability, expanded capacity and new investment to the emirate while benefiting customers, communities and the wider UAE economy.

Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World, said the investment reflects the company's confidence in the UAE's future as one of the world's leading trade and logistics hubs. He added that the development builds on the strength of Jebel Ali and reinforces the country's strategic role in global trade.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said Fujairah will strengthen the integrated platform already provided by Jebel Ali for moving goods across supply chains. He said the additional capacity will support long-term growth and offer cargo owners greater flexibility, more choice and stronger supply chain resilience.

Mousa Murad, Managing Director of Fujairah Ports Authority, said the project will add significant capability to Fujairah's port infrastructure and improve services for cargo owners and logistics customers. He said combining Fujairah's strategic location with DP World's operating expertise will support regional trade flows, strengthen connectivity and deliver terminals that meet international standards.