February 24 - one year has passed since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"During that year, dry bulk exports from Ukraine dropped 77.8 percent compared to the same period a year earlier, causing a decline in global dry bulk volumes. Seaborne exports have been restricted to agricultural goods and even those have been limited,” says Filipe Gouveia, Shipping Analyst, BIMCO.

Ukraine’s sea ports were under a blockade from the start of the conflict until the end of July 2022 when the Black Sea Grain deal was signed. "Since then, agricultural exports were allowed to resume from three ports in the Odesa region which accounted for 72.8 percent of Ukraine’s bulk exports in 2021. The deal is valid until mid-March 2023 and could soon be renegotiated," says the latest update from BIMCO.

“Almost 20 million tonnes of bulk agricultural goods have so far left Ukraine under the deal which has helped cool cereal prices and improve food security in low-income countries. However, grain shipments were still down 43.3 percent YoY between August 2022 and February 2023,” says Gouveia.