Egypt exported 4,333 consignments of food products totalling around 190,000 tonnes between October 3 and 9, according to the National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) in its weekly report released on October 11, 2026.

The shipments were dispatched by 1,454 companies and covered approximately 770 types of food products, including vegetables, fruits, grain products, flour and preserved food items.

Vegetable exports accounted for 51,000 tonnes across 35 varieties. Sweet potatoes led shipments at around 16,000 tonnes, followed by onions at 13,000 tonnes and beans at approximately 10,000 tonnes. Fruit exports reached 30,000 tonnes across 26 varieties, led by pomegranates at 10,000 tonnes, strawberries at around 8,000 tonnes and mangoes at 7,000 tonnes.

Saudi Arabia and Sudan were the leading destinations for Egyptian food exports during the week, followed by Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands. Egyptian food products reached 163 countries. Safaga Port handled the highest number of export consignments at 755, followed by Damietta Port with 600 and Alexandria Port with 555.

Meanwhile, Egypt received 2,265 food import consignments totalling approximately 235,000 tonnes. Imported by 940 companies, the shipments included wheat, soybeans, various oils and fresh apples.

Russia was the largest source of food imports, followed by the United States, Ukraine, Indonesia and Canada. A total of 84 countries supplied food products to Egypt during the reporting period. Alexandria Port handled the most incoming consignments at 790, followed by Port Said Port with 401 and Cairo International Airport with 337.