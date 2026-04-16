According to DP World, Egypt has been ranked among the world’s top five citrus exporters due to its massive orange production and significant presence in global trade.

The agricultural exports recorded a jump in 2025, with the citrus shipments leading the figure with a volume of more than 2.2 million tonnes during the year.

Ain Sokhna Port has immensely contributed to this achievement, as it handles approximately 60% of shipments to cater to the demands of major markets like the Gulf region, Far East, and India, specifically its reefer-centered infrastructure. The port has two reefer points, Berth 1 - 584 and Berth 2 - 320.

The port is managed by DP World and is capable of administering various types of vessels, including LNG carriers, dry bulk ships, and cruise liners. All with efficiency and precision, the parallel continued investments in establishing the terminal’s capacity are helping Egypt to deliver exceptional and advanced maritime operations.

With the quay length of 1.3 km, including three berths and 1.75 million TEUs handled per year, there are over 1000 employees working at the port. It is balancing the trade flows incoming from heavy industry and tourism, maintaining the economic development goals.

The key focus is to keep the cargo moving efficiently from appointed vessels to the destination. From storage to yard and quayside operations, intermodal transport and value-added solutions, the port contributes to handling every cargo type smoothly with speed and safety.

The port has the full capacity of 10,714 TGs/38,424 TEUs, with the yard stacking area nearly around 2,340 TGs /10,530 TEUs. The terminals at the port can handle ultra-large vessels and gain profit from infrastructure like underwater berths and international shipping line networks in reaching key trade routes.

Besides the infrastructure, the port provides diverse connectivity, helping rail and road transport. The everyday trips to Cairo’s industrial areas with up to 60 TEUs per trip, making it sustainable to the environment by decreasing CO2 emissions. The port is easily accessible to its 18 million consumers via a modern, six-lane highway.