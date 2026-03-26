Egypt’s Minister of Transport, Kamel El-Wazir, has witnessed the signing of a licensing agreement and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Egypt Maritime Ports Company (EMP) and the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) aimed at expanding cargo operations at the Port of Sokhna.

The licensing agreement covers the operation of Quay No. 22, allowing the handling, loading, unloading and storage of general cargo and clean dry bulk goods for a period of 18 months. The arrangement is intended to enable immediate operations while maximising the use of existing infrastructure at the port.

The agreement forms part of the Egyptian government’s broader strategy to develop national port infrastructure and strengthen the country’s role as a regional hub for transport, logistics and transit trade. Authorities are also seeking to increase port capacity to attract investment and accommodate growing trade volumes.

In parallel, EMP and SCZONE signed an MoU to conduct feasibility and market studies and secure necessary approvals within 18 months. The studies will support plans for a future agreement covering the construction, operation, maintenance, development and handover of a terminal dedicated to general cargo and clean dry bulk at the Port of Sokhna.

The documents were signed by Major General Abdelkader Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of EMP, and Ahmed Gamal, Deputy Chairman of SCZONE for the southern zone, in the presence of Walid Gamal Eldin, Chairman of SCZONE, and Major General Nihad Shahin, Deputy Minister of Transport for maritime transport.

During the ceremony, El-Wazir said the agreement represents a step forward in EMP’s efforts to manage and operate terminals across Egyptian ports. He added that the Ministry of Transport supports the development of EMP as a global operator of commercial maritime terminals alongside other affiliated companies, including the Suez Canal Company for Port Development and container handling operators in Port Said, Alexandria and Damietta.

The minister also highlighted the government’s ambition to increase the number of companies operating in Egypt’s maritime transport sector and to develop the Port of Sokhna into a major logistics hub comparable with leading international ports.

Walid Gamal Eldin, chairman of SCZONE, said the project would help maximise the port’s operational capacity and efficiency, positioning Sokhna as a key regional facility for general cargo and clean dry bulk handling.

He added that the authority continues to attract investments aimed at diversifying port activities and supporting supply chains by integrating logistics services with the industrial zones located within the Suez Canal Economic Zone.