Ghana and Colombia have signed an agreement to establish direct maritime connectivity between the Port of Tema and the Port of Cartagena, a move expected to strengthen trade links between Africa and Latin America.

The agreement was signed in Bogotá, Colombia, following negotiations between the two countries. According to a social media post by Ghana’s Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the initiative will create a new maritime trade corridor designed to facilitate cargo flows and expand economic cooperation between the two regions.

The planned connection between the two major ports is expected to improve logistics links and provide exporters with more efficient access to markets across the Atlantic.

Ablakwa highlighted the role of Colombia’s Vice President Francia Elena Márquez Mina, the country’s first Afro-Colombian Vice President, in championing the initiative. He also acknowledged the contribution of Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, thanking her for her leadership during the negotiations.

Commenting on the broader significance of the partnership, Ablakwa said the new maritime link symbolises a transformation of the historic Atlantic corridor between the two countries.

The agreement marks a step toward strengthening Ghana–Colombia economic relations, while opening new opportunities for trade, logistics cooperation and cargo movement between Africa and Latin America.