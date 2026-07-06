The Suez Canal Authority announced the transit of the giant container ship CMA CGM SAINT GERMAIN on Friday during its maiden voyage through the Suez Canal.

According to SCA Chairman Osama Rabie, the vessel, operated by French shipping line CMA CGM, passed through the canal as part of a northbound convoy on a voyage from Morocco to Malaysia.

Measuring 399.9 metres in length and 61.3 metres in width, with a draft of 16 metres and a total tonnage of 238,000 tonnes, the ship can carry up to 23,876 TEUs. It is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), featuring an 18,600-cubic-metre fuel tank designed for long-haul operations between Europe and Asia.

The vessel operates on the NEU5/FAL3 service under the Ocean Alliance network, serving the Far East–Northwest Europe trade route.

Rabie said the authority ensured all necessary measures were in place for the ship’s safe passage, noting that the continued transit of ultra-large container vessels reflects a gradual return of major shipping lines to the canal.

He added that the canal remains fully equipped to handle the world’s largest vessels while continuing to support global trade and supply chain stability. The authority is also expanding services such as salvage operations, ship repair and maintenance, marine ambulance support, bunkering, and crew change services to enhance the canal’s competitiveness.