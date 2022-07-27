Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement with Turkey and the United Nations on July 22, 2022 to allow grain exports from three ports in western Ukraine: Yuzhne, Chornomorsk, and Odessa. Combined, the three ports accounted for 65 percent of the country's total grain exports over the past five years, according to data from BIMCO, an international shipping association. The deal is valid for 120 days with an option to extend, and it allows bulkers to be escorted to the ports through a safe corridor, the update added. "To create a navigable passage, the corridor will have its sea mines removed, a process that is expected to take one to two weeks."





"With this deal, the UN hopes to increase monthly grain exports from Ukraine by five million tonnes," says Niels Rasmussen, Chief Shipping Analyst, BIMCO. "However, since over the past five years, these three ports have not ever handled such a high amount of grain, meeting this target could prove to be a challenge. Even if port logistics accelerate to expedite exports, the need to escort ships in and out of the ports is likely to cause some congestion."

