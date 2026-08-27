Gulftainer has received four new rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) at Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal as part of an investment programme that will add 20 new RTGs to strengthen terminal operations and support growth.

The company said the investment is aimed at increasing capacity, strengthening the resilience of the UAE’s supply chain and preparing Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal to handle growing global trade demand.

The new RTGs are part of Gulftainer’s wider investment in the terminal as it works to enhance its operational capabilities.

The investment comes as Khorfakkan strengthens its role in regional maritime connectivity. In July, GT Lines announced the Khorfakkan Tanzania Express (KTX), a new direct service connecting Khorfakkan in the UAE with Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. The service was scheduled to begin in mid-August, operating every 10 days with two dedicated vessels and a nine-day transit time between the two ports.

The KTX service is designed to connect East Africa with the Gulf, the Indian Subcontinent and the Far East through Gulftainer’s maritime and logistics network. Cargo moving through the service can connect with Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal, Sharjah Commercial Terminal, Momentum Logistics’ inland network, Gulf Connect feeder services across the GCC, the Iraq Commercial Terminal at Umm Qasr, and GT Lines’ Far East and Indian Subcontinent services.

Gulftainer said the new equipment will help provide more capacity and ensure Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal is ready to efficiently handle increasing operational requirements.