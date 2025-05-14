Hapag-Lloyd reported a 15 percent increase in group revenue at $5.3 billion for the first quarter of 2025 on higher transport volumes and freight rates.

While volume increased nine percent to 3.3 million TEU, freight rate was also up nine percent at $1,480/TEU due to strong demand, says an official release.

Net profit increased 45 percent to $469 million from $323 million in the same period last year, the release added.

In the liner shipping segment, revenue increased 15 percent to $5.2 billion, EBITDA rose by 18 percent to $1.1 billion and EBIT was up 25 percent to $472 million.

Terminal & Infrastructure segment revenue was up marginally to $109 million and EBIT declined to $15 million from $16 million in Q12024.

"The acquisition of a majority stake in the CNMP LH Terminal in Le Havre secured strategically important access to the French market," the release added.

Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO, Hapag-Lloyd says: "With this quarterly result, we have gotten 2025 off to a good start. In Gemini Cooperation, we have achieved the targeted high schedule reliability, with which we have been able to clearly set ourselves apart from our competitors. We have made good progress with Hanseatic Global Terminals as we strengthened our position in France. The situation in the Red Sea and the impact of global tariffs and trade policies continue to be causes for concern for the entire logistics industry and bring with them considerable uncertainty. We will continue to implement our Strategy 2030, vigorously focus on our costs and target additional savings of more than $1 billion within the next 18 months."

2025 outlook

For the 2025 financial year, the Executive Board continues to expect the Group EBITDA to be in the range of $2.5-4 billion and the Group EBIT to be in the range of $0-1.5 billion. Given the major geopolitical challenges and volatile freight rates, the outlook is subject to a very high degree of uncertainty, the release added.