Hapag-Lloyd opened its new office in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

The new office in Kampala will be led by Prashant Sindhwani and has five employees, says an official release.

"With a population of around 50 million, the country has become an attractive market on the African continent. The Ugandan economy is on the rise with an expected GDP growth of 5.9 percent in 2024. As a landlocked country with no direct access to the sea, it relies on neighbouring ports, such as Mombasa in Kenya and Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania, to facilitate its international trade. The Port of Mombasa handled approximately 200,000 TEU of exports in 2023, with 22 percent of the volume originating from Uganda, demonstrating the country’s significant role in the region’s trade flows. Most of the cargo between Uganda and the ports is transported by trucks."

Key exports passing through Uganda include timber and dry hides from South Sudan, cocoa, minerals and timber from the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as coffee from Rwanda, the release added.

“Uganda plays a vital role in the export landscape of Africa and continues to see economic growth,” says Lars Sorensen, Senior Managing Director Region Middle East, Hapag-Lloyd. “Opening our office in Kampala is part of our long-term strategy to establish an early presence in emerging markets with high potential. With Kampala as our new hub, we can strengthen our position in the African market, improve service delivery, and better meet the needs of our customers both in Uganda and in neighbouring regions.”