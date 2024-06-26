ZeroNorth and Hapag-Lloyd announced a new partnership aimed at launching an industry leading bunker procurement & planning solution.

"The partnership between the two companies will set out to create a new digital solution that enables Hapag-Lloyd to effectively navigate the energy transition, reduce their fuel spend, and cut their cost to serve," says a release from ZeroNorth.

The solution aims to set the new industry standard for digitising the end-to-end bunker planning and procurement process, the release added. "The solution will offer a brand new and enhanced user experience and new features such as streamlined contract and port planning, contract tender capabilities, a true price algorithm and more. For customers, this solution is available and is ready to be rolled out immediately."

The partnership comes amidst the continued digitalisation of the bunker market with advances in technology and increasing amounts of data enabling a new era of transparent and accountable bunker procurement decision-making, the release added.

“We are excited about this impactful partnership with Hapag-Lloyd, which will see us leverage the extensive knowledge and ambition between our two organisations with the aim of transforming the way companies approach bunker planning and procurement during the energy transition," says Kenneth Juhls, Managing Director, ZeroNorth Bunker. “At ZeroNorth, we believe that the challenges that the industry faces are too large to tackle alone. Partnerships are necessary to succeed, and working with Hapag-Lloyd will see us closely collaborate with another top industry player to help them decarbonise and digitalise.”

Jan Christensen, Senior Director, Global Fuel Purchasing, Hapag-Lloyd adds: “We have a clear strategic direction to advance decarbonisation across our fleet and across our business. To do this, we need to find the right partners – and we believe that ZeroNorth is perfectly placed to enable us to digitalise our bunker procurement and planning activity.

“ZeroNorth has strong domain expertise, a proven track record of success in developing and operating industry-leading solutions, and a credible vision for the future of the bunkering industry. Together, we believe that we’ll be able to meaningfully impact how we plan and buy our bunker fuel – by far the single largest lever that we can pull in service of our decarbonisation ambitions.”