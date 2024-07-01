Hapag-Lloyd's terminal and infrastructure division will adopt a new brand name - Hanseatic Global Terminals - w.e.f. July 1, 2024 to reflect its growth ambitions and deep-rooted maritime tradition.

Hanseatic Global Terminals is based in Rotterdam and commenced operations in June 2023 as a fully-owned but independent standalone business unit, says an official release. "Inspired by the Hanseatic League, a historic association of seafaring merchants in Northern Europe, the brand name emphasises the company’s commitment to quality and expansive terminal operations. With the strategic rebranding, Hanseatic Global Terminals aims to increase operational efficiency and promote sustainable growth that will benefit customers and partners worldwide."

Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO, Hanseatic Global Terminals and member of the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd says: "Hanseatic Global Terminals strongly supports our commitment to quality, efficiency and sustainability. Our customers and partners will enjoy significant benefits such as even more reliable and efficient services. In addition, the increased manageability supports our sustainability efforts."

Hanseatic Global Terminals will manage and consolidate terminal and infrastructure investments across 20 terminals in 11 countries. "Key locations include Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg (Germany), JadeWeserPort in Wilhelmshaven (Germany), Terminal TC3 in Tangier (Morocco) and Terminal 2 in Damietta (Egypt), which is currently under construction."

In addition, the company manages terminals in the Americas, acquired through the acquisition of the terminal business of Chile-based SAAM Terminals, and in India through the investment in J M Baxi Ports & Logistics. Hanseatic Global Terminals also holds a minority stake in the Spinelli Group, the release added.