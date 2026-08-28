Ignazio Messina & C. will launch its new West Med Line in September, combining its existing Algeria and Libya services into a single network across the Western Mediterranean.

The new service comes shortly after the company launched its Red Sea Express Line, which connects Nhava Sheva, Sohar and Jeddah with a 20-day frequency. The service operates alongside its existing Jolly Line and uses the m/v Berham Box as a dedicated vessel. The inaugural sailing was scheduled from Nhava Sheva on August 27.

The West Med Line is aimed at improving transit times for cargo originating over Suez through connections via Misurata. It will also increase frequency and connectivity across the Western Mediterranean network.

The service will have regular departures from Spain and France approximately every 10 days. It will provide connections to direct destinations as well as destinations served via Genoa, covering the Spanish, French, Libyan and Algerian markets.

The standard rotation will be Castellon – Barcelona – Fos – Genoa – Misurata – Tripoli – Misurata – Algiers – Castellon.

The first sailing will be operated by m/v Libertas H on voyage 298, with estimated time of sailing from Castellon on September 6. The second sailing will be operated by m/v Pacific Dalian on voyage 310, with estimated time of sailing from Castellon on September 17.

The company said the new service is part of its efforts to improve its services, with a focus on providing more efficient, reliable and responsive solutions to meet changing market demands.

The West Med Line will also expand the company's network in the region while strengthening connections between its existing services and markets.