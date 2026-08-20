Interasia Lines, a Taiwan-based shipping line, will introduce a new weekly service at the Port of Mombasa, strengthening maritime connectivity between East Africa and Asia.

The service is expected to start in mid-October and will operate vessels with a capacity of 2,000 to 2,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Interasia Lines will operate the service in partnership with South Korea’s Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) and China’s COSCO Shipping Corporation.

Interasia Lines’ East Africa and Mozambique Area Representative, Eric Chen, announced the new service during a courtesy call on Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Chief Executive Officer Captain William Ruto.

Chen said the new service is being introduced in response to rising demand for shipping between Asia and East Africa, driven by increased trade volumes along the Asia-Africa route.

He also commended the ongoing infrastructure development and modernisation projects at the Ports of Mombasa and Lamu. He said the new service demonstrates growing confidence in the ports and the wider East African market.

Captain Ruto welcomed the new service and thanked Interasia Lines for its continued cooperation and confidence in the Port of Mombasa.

He said KPA remains committed to improving efficiency and competitiveness through investments and initiatives aimed at reducing vessel turnaround times and strengthening Mombasa’s position as a major maritime trade hub in the region.

Ruto also assured the shipping line that KPA remains committed to ensuring that the Port of Mombasa remains a preferred gateway for regional and international trade.

The Port of Mombasa recently handled 20,901 metric tonnes of petroleum products from the tanker MT Nord Harmony. The cargo included 7,629 metric tonnes for the local market and 13,272 metric tonnes for transit markets. The vessel completed its discharge operations on August 15.

The delegation included Inchcape Shipping Services East Africa Cluster Manager Benance Sebastian, East Africa Port Captain Bwanaheri Lali, Port Operations Manager Lydia Muchoki and Liner Manager Johana Macharia.