The world’s first methanol-enabled container vessel will carry the name Laura Mærsk, the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed at a ceremony in Copenhagen on Thursday.

The name was revealed in the Port of Copenhagen when the ship’s godmother President von der Leyen christened the vessel by breaking a champagne bottle over the bow, says an official release. Robert Uggla, Chair, Maersk and Vincent Clerc, CEO, Maersk also spoke at the ceremony.

“Laura Maersk is a historic milestone for shipping across the globe," says Clerc. "It shows the entrepreneurial spirit that has characterised Maersk since the founding of the company. However, more importantly, this vessel is a very real proof point that when we as an industry unite through determined efforts and partnerships, a tangible and optimistic path toward a sustainable future emerges. This new green vessel is the breakthrough we needed, but we still have a long way to go before we make it all the way to zero.".