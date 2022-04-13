The Port of Los Angeles (POLA) processed 958,674 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in March, its third consecutive monthly cargo record.

The Port completed its best first quarter ever, an increase of 3.5 percent above last year's record, an official statement said. Overall cargo volume reached 2,682,034 TEUs for the first quarter of 2022.

"With improved fluidity on our docks and fewer vessels waiting to enter the port, our terminals are processing cargo at record levels," says Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles. "Yet we're not taking anything for granted. We're using our Port Optimizer data to find developing issues and adjust to market demands. We will keep working at this every day."

Seroka announced the latest cargo data during a media briefing where he hosted an interview with International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) International President Willie Adams and ILWU Coast Committeeman Frank Ponce De Leon. The ILWU leaders discussed the perils that dockworkers have faced working through Covid-19, upcoming contract negotiations and a range of other issues.

Only 46 ships backed up across LA/LB ports

Container ships backed up across the Los Angeles/Long Beach ports totalled 46 as of April 12, 2002, according to data from Captain J. Kipling (Kip) Louttit, Executive Director, Marine Exchange of Southern California & Vessel Traffic Service Los Angeles and Long Beach San Pedro, CA.

The 46 container ships backed up include six ships at anchor or loitering off the ports of LA/LB plus 40 slow speed steaming or loitering outside the Safety and Air Quality Area (SAQA). The 46 container ships in the backup are 63 fewer than the record of 109 on January 9, 2022.