The Port of Los Angeles handled a record 954,706 TEUs in September, a 27 percent increase over the previous year.

It marked the close of the busiest quarter ever at the Port, which processed 2.8 million TEUs in the last three months, says an official release. "Nine months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles is 18 percent ahead of its 2023 pace."

Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles says: “Just as impressive as these new records is the fact that we managed all this cargo with skill and efficiency. None of this would be possible without the incredible efforts of our longshore workers, truckers, terminal and rail operators and other supply chain partners. Their hard work has allowed us to achieve all these records and still be able to handle additional volume.”

September 2024 loaded imports landed at 497,803 TEUs, a 26 percent increase compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 114,702 TEUs, a five percent decrease compared to 2023. The Port processed 342,201 empty containers, a 45 percent jump compared to 2023, the release added.

The Port moved 7.6 million TEUs in the first nine months of 2024, an 18 percent increase over the same period last year.