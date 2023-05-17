Maersk announced shipping service Al Maha that will commence its rotation in June 2023.

The service will rotate between the important ports across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, and Morocco, says an official release. "As a result of this implementation, Maersk will discontinue the ME3 and ME4 services and serve all customers on those trade routes with the Al Maha service. "

Bhavan Vempati, Head, Regional Ocean Management, Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, Maersk says: “Over the last few years, reliable and predictable supply chains that cater to the evolving consumer behaviours have emerged as the backbone of global trade. Having carefully studied our customers’ requirements arising out of the current market dynamics, we have designed the Al Maha service that will help our customers in driving value out of their supply chains."

The Al Maha service will include seven vessels with a nominal capacity of 8,500 TEUs per week and follow the rotation Port Tangier – Port Said – Jeddah – Salalah – Jebel Ali – Doha – Dammam – Jubail – Jebel Ali – Duqm – Salalah – Jeddah – Port Said – Port Tangiers, the release added.