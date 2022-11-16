As part of the strategy to decarbonise customers' supply chains, Danish carrier Maersk has signed a green* methanol partnership with U.S.-based project developer Carbon Sink LLC.

"This is Maersk's 8th such agreement in the efforts to accelerate global production of green methanol," says a release from Maersk.

The parties have signed a Letter of Intent covering the development by Carbon Sink of green methanol production facilities in the United States, the release added. "The first facility will be co-located with the Red River Energy existing bioethanol plant in Rosholt, South Dakota, USA, and will have a production capacity of approximately 100,000 tonnes per year."

The commercial start is anticipated in 2027 and Maersk intends to purchase the full volume produced at the plant with options for the output of subsequent Carbon Sink facilities at other locations, the release added.

"Securing green fuels at scale in this decade is critical in our fleet decarbonisation efforts," says Berit Hinnemann, Head of Green Fuels Sourcing, Maersk. "We have set a 2040 net zero target for our entire business but importantly to stay in line with the Paris Agreement, we have also set 2030 targets to ensure meaningful progress in this decade. Partnerships are essential on this journey, and I am very pleased to welcome Carbon Sink on board."