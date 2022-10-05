Danish carrier A.P.Moller-Maersk has ordered six more large ocean-going vessels that can sail on green methanol.

"The six vessels will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and have a nominal capacity of approx. 17,000 TEUs. They will replace existing capacity in the Maersk fleet," says an official statement.

Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO, Fleet & Strategic Brands, Maersk says: "Our customers are looking to us to decarbonise their supply chains, and these six vessels able to operate on green methanol will further accelerate the efforts to offer our customers climate neutral transport. Global action is needed in this decade in order to meet the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to a 1.5°C temperature rise."