The chances of Maersk succeeding with its integrator model are better than they were in the past but it’s a high risk move that will ultimately be judged on whether it delivers value for customers and returns for shareholders at the same time,says Drewry in its latest analysis of the 2M split. "Messaging to both sets on how they will succeed needs to be crystal clear." Compromise is an essential ingredient to any healthy relationship but things change and individuals’ priorities shift over time, says the report. "At the point when one, or both, parties feel like the other is preventing them from being themselves, it is probably time to call it quits and move on separately. Container shipping’s high-profile divorce between Maersk and MSC in the 2M alliance can be viewed as a classic case of two partners drifting apart since they first hooked up in 2015. There will be no marriage counselling, no reconciliation. Instead, both companies will be free as birds to pursue their own ambitions and strategies, unencumbered by a disgruntled partner."

MSC had virtually signposted its intentions by hugely increasing its fleet size and developing more non-alliance services "but we were less sure of how Maersk felt about the break-up or indeed its plans for post-2M life. Would it look for a new alliance to join or try and go it alone in some fashion?

"In conversations with the company, it would appear that this was more of a mutual decision than we had initially speculated. Rather than being the jilted partner, Maersk has for some time been keen to get out of 2M, viewing it as incompatible with the new integrator strategy (see Figure 1), broadcast in late 2018. The lack of autonomy on its network decisions was holding back progress of the masterplan." By making no attempt to replicate the 2M network, Maersk will lose some frequency of sailings, if not actual port coverage, but expects that increased control will give higher reliability and visibility that will create value for customers. Drewry’s view is that Maersk's integrator strategy can work "but that it is certainly high-risk and full of pitfalls that Maersk will have to overcome."

The main challenge, Drewry says, is that container shipping and logistics have very different operational and commercial imperatives - the latter demanding a level of customer-oriented service hitherto unseen in the liner arena. "The results of the integrator strategy also depends on Maersk successfully integrating multiple, recently-acquired logistics businesses – a hard task for any large corporation."