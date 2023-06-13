Maersk has secured green methanol for the maiden voyage of the world’s first methanol-enabled container vessel. Maersk signed a deal with Dutch producer OCI Global on the delivery of green bio-methanol for the 21,500 km trip from Ulsan, South Korea to Copenhagen, Denmark.

The trip - more than halfway around the globe – will provide real operational experience for Maersk seafarers handling the new engines and using methanol as fuel as the company prepares to receive a fleet of new, large ocean-going methanol-enabled ships from 2024, says an official release.

“The green methanol market is still in its infancy and frankly we had not expected to be able to secure a maiden voyage on green methanol for this vessel," says Morten Bo Christiansen, Head of Energy Transition, Maersk. "So, we are very proud to have achieved this significant milestone. We expect a diverse green fuel mix for the future, with green bio-methanol from biomass waste being available now."