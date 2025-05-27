In a landmark moment for maritime trade in Africa, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has become the first shipping line to deploy mega-large container vessels with a capacity of 24,000 TEU on the continent.

"The arrival of the MSC DILETTA and MSC TÜRKIYE on the Africa Express service, connecting key regions from China and South Korea through Southeast Asia to Ghana, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon signals a significant leap in West Africa's port capabilities and holds the potential to positively alter the economic environment.," says an official release.

The historic first call of these vessels occurred in Lomé, Togo on April 23 with the arrival of the MSC DILETTA, the release added.

"Several factors have driven MSC's decision to deploy these 24,000 TEU vessels to West Africa:

*Surging Asia-West Africa trade: The volume of business and trade between Asia and Africa, particularly West Africa, is experiencing rapid growth. Deploying larger vessels allows MSC to efficiently cater to this increasing demand; and

*Commitment to Africa's economic development: This deployment underscores MSC's long-term commitment to supporting the economic development of Africa by providing the necessary infrastructure for enhanced trade and connectivity."

As the giants of the sea become a regular presence, the region stands poised to experience a significant transformation in its economic landscape, unlocking new opportunities for growth and development, the release added.