Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced the opening of its West Asia Regional Headquarters in Dubai.

The move aims to accelerate ONE's growth and expand its presence in the developing markets of the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and East Africa, says an official release.

Sundeep Sibal, Regional Director, West Asia Regional Headquarters, ONE

Sundeep Sibal has been appointed as the Regional Director of West Asia Regional Headquarters, effective April 1, 2024, the release added. "Sundeep joined ONE as Head of Transpacific and Transatlantic Trades in 2018. In his current capacity as Head of Global Commercial & Service Management, he has led the transformation of global sales & service. A shipping veteran, he has both commercial and operational management experience. Previously, he was responsible for MOL’s regional businesses in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia."

Jeremy Nixon, CEO, ONE says: “The Middle East, Indian subcontinent and East Africa regions have become increasingly key growth markets for ONE, for both our inter-regional and deep sea network customers. It is therefore appropriate that ONE now moves the regional oversight of this region from Singapore to Dubai, by setting up a new RHQ office closer to these key markets. Sundeep Sibal has been a key member of ONE's senior management team since the inception of the company, and has an intricate knowledge of West Asia. We wish him every success with this new appointment.”

Sibal adds: "In 2024, we are expecting the deployment of several new services, including the West India North America (WIN) service, Indian Ocean Mediterranean (IOM) service and an expanded Intra Asia loop network. Together with our passionate team at our new regional office, we will be closer to our valued customers, understand their unique requirements and respond by more customised services."