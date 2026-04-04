Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the appointment of Tomohiro Hosaka as Managing Director for its Europe and Africa region, effective April 1, 2026. The move marks a significant leadership transition for one of the world’s leading container shipping lines at a time of considerable turbulence across global trade and maritime logistics.

Hosaka brings decades of industry experience to the role, with a career that spans multiple continents and disciplines. He first joined ONE in 2019 as President of ONE Chile, before rising to Vice President of Corporate and Innovation in the Latin American region. Most recently, he served three years as Director of Corporate and Innovation for the Europe and Africa region, the very region he now leads, giving him deep familiarity with its markets, customers, and operational realities.

Prior to ONE, Hosaka built his foundations at NYK Line, where he led marketing expansion in China and oversaw RORO operations across the Americas. That cross-continental background equips him with a genuinely global perspective, one that will be critical as the shipping industry navigates geopolitical disruption, shifting trade flows, decarbonisation pressures, and accelerating digital transformation.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Hosaka said: “I am honoured to take on this new leadership role at such a dynamic time for ONE. While the industry faces significant global challenges, my main priority is ensuring our service standards remain lean and agile, meeting our customers’ evolving needs at the very highest level.”

He added: “Shipping remains the heartbeat of global trade, delivering essential everyday items that sustain lives around the world. At ONE we have a great and diverse team of people focused on innovation, customer satisfaction and sustainability. By building on the strong foundations laid over the past 8 years, together we will ensure ONE remains a strong, reliable, and future-ready organization, with the adaptability to thrive through 2030 and beyond. As ONE, We Can.”

Hosaka succeeds Takahiro Kikuchi, who led the region for three successful years before transitioning to a new leadership role in Asia. In his new position, Hosaka will be supported by Board Directors Stanley Smulders (Product and Network), Dan Miura (Marketing and Commercial), and Masashi Hamada (Corporate and Innovation).