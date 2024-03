Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced the launch of its Transpacific service starting from February 2025.

"Through this redesigned suite of products, ONE aims to offer quality-focused, direct end-to-end service with superior schedule reliability," says an official release.

The Transpacific product consists of 16 main services:

Asia - US West Coast South

FP1 (Far East – Pacific 1)

From Europe - Singapore - Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – To Europe

PS3 (Pacific South 3)

Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Pusan – Shanghai (Waigaoqiao) – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang – Nhava Sheva

PS4 (Pacific South 4)

Xiamen – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Keelung – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Keelung – Kaohsiung – Xiamen

PS6 (Pacific South 6)

Qingdao – Ningbo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Kobe – Qingdao

PS7 (Pacific South 7)

Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Singapore

PS8 (Pacific South 8)

Shanghai (Yangshan) – Ningbo – Kwangyang – Pusan – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Pusan – Kwangyang – Incheon – Shanghai (Yangshan)

AP1 (Asia Pacific 1)

Haiphong – Cai Mep – Shekou – Xiamen – Taipei – Ningbo – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Shekou – Haiphong

AHX (Asia Hawaii Express)

Pusan – Yokohama – Honolulu – Pusan

Asia - US West Coast North

PN1 (Pacific North 1)

Xiamen – Kaohsiung – Ningbo – Nagoya – Tokyo – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Nagoya – Xiamen

PN2 (Pacific North 2)

Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian –Vancouver – Tacoma – Tokyo – Kobe –Shanghai (Yangshan) – Singapore

PN3 (Pacific North 3)

Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Pusan –Vancouver – Tacoma – Pusan – Qingdao

Asia - US East Coast

EC1 (US East Coast 1)

Kaohsiung – Yantian – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Ningbo – Pusan – (Panama) - New York – Norfolk – Savannah – (Panama) – Balboa – Kaohsiung

EC2 (US East Coast 2)

Xiamen – Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Pusan – (Panama) – Manzanillo – Savannah – Charleston – Wilmington – Norfolk – Manzanillo – (Panama) – Pusan – Xiamen

EC5 (US East Coast 5)

Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Halifax – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Charleston – Norfolk – New York – Halifax – (Suez) – Singapore – Laem Chabang

EC6 (US East Coast 6)

Kaohsiung – Hong Kong – Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Pusan – (Panama) - Houston – Mobile – (Panama) – Rodman – Kaohsiung

WIN (West India North America)

Bin Qasim – Hazira – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Damietta – Algeciras – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Charleston – Norfolk – Damietta – Jeddah – Bin Qasim

“Following the long-term partnership with HMM and YML within THE Alliance (THEA) on the Pacific, and the addition of the already announced ONE independent WIN and AP1 services from April 2024, ONE will deploy 16 core weekly services on the Trans-Pacific trade from February 2025," says Jeremy Nixon, CEO, ONE. "The emphasis will be on quality end-to-end direct services with high schedule reliability. The core products will include sufficient sea speed buffers and are designed so that the impact of Hapag's departure in 2025 will have a minimal impact on ONE's network and customers over the post CNY disengagement period.”

Operating more than 230 vessels, ONE offers an international network of over 180 services to 120 countries. ONE is the world’s sixth largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.8 million TEU, the release added.