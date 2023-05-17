“Over the next ten years, from 2023 to 2032, more than 15,000 ships with deadweight capacity of more than 600 million tonnes are expected to be recycled, more than twice the amount recycled in the previous ten years,” says Niels Rasmussen, Chief Shipping Analyst, BIMCO.

As recycling volumes increase, it is increasingly important that the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships is ratified and implemented, says the latest update from BIMCO. The Convention was adopted in 2009 with the aim of reducing risks to human health, safety, and the environment.

“In fact, recycling steel in electric arc furnaces emits significantly less greenhouse gases than the production of crude steel, and as the electricity grid becomes decarbonised, emissions will reduce further. Therefore, ship recycling can continue to play a key role in the circular economy,” says Rasmussen.

India and Turkiye which are two of the largest ship recycling countries, are also major steel producers with a high share of electric arc furnace use, the update added. "During the past five years, these countries have recycled 25 percent and 34 percent of ship deadweight capacity and number of ships, respectively. Along with Bangladesh, the world’s largest ship recycling country, and Pakistan, these top four countries have recycled 96 percent of deadweight capacity and 77 percent of ships during the last five years."