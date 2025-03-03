Logistics payment platform PayCargo and Gnosis Freight, a provider of supply chain visibility and execution software for shipping containers, announced an integration and partnership with Hapag-Lloyd to launch the new container payment portal (CPP).

Hapag-Lloyd has released plans to utilise the newly developed CPP to accelerate cargo movement for customers and supporting terminal operators, says an official release from PayCargo. "This innovative solution will enhance cargo visibility, reduce container dwell times, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve payment efficiency for all Hapag-Lloyd stakeholders in the U.S."

The CPP will serve as the primary interface for Hapag-Lloyd customers to manage compliance with the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA) and facilitate the payment of import line demurrage charges for U.S. imports from any country, the release added.

"Powered by PayCargo's payment network and Gnosis Freight's container lifecycle management platform, the portal provides:

*Real-time container status updates for enhanced shipment visibility;

*Automated real-time OSRA-compliant invoice generation based on pickup date;

*Seamless electronic payments and fee hold removals for faster container release;

*Integrated dispute resolution tools for efficient issue management; and

*A user-friendly container watchlist interface for improved tracking and planning."

Jason Drouyor, Director, Regulatory Affairs, Hapag-Lloyd says: "In May 2024, revisions to demurrage and detention rules made by the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) went into effect, introducing new requirements for billing, timeframes, and the process for disputing unfair charges. The container payment portal is designed to simplify compliance with these regulations."

The CPP will be phased in across all major U.S. ports throughout 2025 including Houston, Virginia, Charleston, Savannah, Wilmington, New York/New Jersey, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Miami, Mobile, New Orleans, Tampa, Jacksonville, Port Everglades, Seattle, Tacoma, Oakland, Long Beach and Los Angeles, the release added.

Eduardo Del Riego, President and CEO , PayCargo says: "PayCargo is thrilled to support Hapag-Lloyd in collaboration with Gnosis Freight to deliver this ground-breaking solution to the shipping industry. Our goal is to streamline the payment and data flow processes by providing a seamless experience for all users. With this portal, Hapag-Lloyd customers in the U.S. can enjoy faster, more efficient cargo management, ultimately driving greater value for their operations."

Austin McCombs, CEO and Co-founder of Gnosis Freight adds: "By combining PayCargo's payment solution with Gnosis Freight's advanced container lifecycle management platform, this innovative portal represents a critical step forward in modernising and streamlining import processes in the container shipping industry. We're excited to be a part of enhancing the Hapag-Lloyd customers' experiences across U.S. terminals."