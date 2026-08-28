Pacific International Lines (PIL) is enhancing its newly launched Imara Express (IMX) service with a butterfly network configuration comprising two dedicated loops, IM1 and IM2, strengthening direct connectivity between India and East Africa.

The enhanced service will provide weekly direct connections to two key regional gateways- Mombasa, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania supporting growing trade demand along the India–East Africa corridor.

According to PIL, the new configuration will offer greater network flexibility, wider cargo reach and improved access to regional markets. By combining the capabilities of its consortium partners, the service is expected to optimise vessel deployment while maintaining consistent weekly frequency and stronger coverage for customers trading between India and East Africa.

The first sailing of IM1 will depart Nhava Sheva on 24 September 2026, while IM2 will commence from Nhava Sheva on 23 September 2026.

William Ho, General Manager, Long-Haul Services, PIL, said, “As trade patterns continue to evolve, customers are increasingly looking for network solutions that offer both reach and dependability. The enhanced IMX service brings together the strengths of our consortium partners to provide a more effective connection between India and East Africa. With dedicated coverage of Dar es Salaam and Mombasa on their respective loops, customers can benefit from improved market access, greater routing options, and a stronger logistics platform to support their business growth. This enhancement reflects PIL’s commitment to investing in strategic partnerships and delivering solutions that create long-term value for our customers.”

The two dedicated IMX loops will connect India directly with key East African gateways. The IM1 loop, serving as the Dar es Salaam gateway, will operate on the Nhava Sheva–Mundra–Dar es Salaam–Nhava Sheva rotation. Meanwhile, the IM2 loop, serving the Mombasa gateway, will follow the rotation of Nhava Sheva–Mundra–Mombasa–Nhava Sheva.

Earlier this month,Taiwan-based Interasia Lines announced a new weekly service at Mombasa Port, aimed at strengthening maritime connectivity between East Africa and Asia.