The Port of Lamu in Kenya has received MV Great Glory carrying the second batch of heavy project cargo destined for the proposed Dangote East Africa Refinery.

According to a social media post by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), the shipment comprises 154 pieces of assorted heavy machinery and equipment for the refinery project. The arrival follows an earlier delivery in late September, when MV Da Yang docked at the port carrying nearly 3,000 tonnes of construction equipment for the refinery.

The successive shipments mark another step in the physical mobilisation of the refinery project, which is expected to support industrial development in Kenya's northern region.

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Valued at approximately KSh 2.2 trillion, the Dangote East Africa Refinery is designed to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Once completed, it is expected to be the largest refining complex in East Africa.

The facility is planned to produce petrol, diesel and aviation fuel for Kenya and other regional markets. The project is expected to contribute to the development of the country's energy infrastructure and strengthen the northern region's industrial base.

The arrival of the two shipments highlights the role of the Port of Lamu in handling heavy project cargo for major infrastructure and industrial developments in the region.