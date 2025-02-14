The Port of Long Beach started the new year with its strongest January on record and its second-busiest month ever, largely driven by retailers moving cargo ahead of the anticipated tariffs on goods from China, Mexico and Canada.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 952,733 TEUs in January, up 41.4 percent from the same month last year and surpassing the previous record, set in January 2022, by 18.9 percent, says an official release. Imports jumped 45 percent to 471,649 TEUs and exports rose 14 percent to 98,655 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port climbed 45.9 percent to 382,430 TEUs.

"It’s encouraging to start off the year so strongly. As we head into 2025, I thank and congratulate all of our partners for their hard work,” says Mario Cordero, CEO, Port of Long Beach. "We will continue to focus on enhancing both our competitiveness and sustainability, no matter the uncertainties in the supply chain."

The strong start to 2025 marks the Port’s eighth consecutive monthly year-over-year cargo increase, and follows a record-breaking year with 9,649,724 TEUs moved in 2024, the release added.