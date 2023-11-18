Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increased for the third consecutive month in October 2023 compared to the previous year. The Port processed 725,775 TEUs in October, a seven percent improvement compared to October 2022.

“Our terminal operators, labour and other stakeholders have worked hard to earn cargo market share back over the last three months,” says Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles. “Additionally, November is also shaping up to be a strong month as we see a final holiday push and warehouse replenishment.”

Seroka also announced Zim relaunching an express service from South China direct to Los Angeles. “We’re pleased to welcome back Zim and its eCommerce Express service back to the Port of Los Angeles,” says Seroka. “This is the fastest, most efficient route for trade with Asia.”

October 2023 loaded imports landed at 372,455 TEUs, an increase of 11 percent compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 121,277 TEUs, an increase of 35 percent compared to 2022. Empty containers totaled 232,043 TEUs, a decline of eight percent compared to October 2022.

Ten months into 2023, the Port has processed 7,123,900 TEUs, 16.6 percent less than the same period last year.

Cargo volume up 15% at Port of Long Beach in Oct

Cargo moving through the Port of Long Beach in October rose for the second consecutive month amid preparations for the upcoming holiday shopping season and ongoing efforts to recapture market share.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 755,150 TEUs in October 2023, up 15 percent from October 2022. Imports increased 24 percent to 363,300 TEUs and exports declined 25 percent to 90,073 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the port were up 23 percent at 301,777 TEUs,