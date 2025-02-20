The Port of Los Angeles began 2025 by processing 924,245 TEUs in January, the busiest start in the Port’s 117-year history and an eight percent increase over last year.

"This January milestone adds to a great run of strong volume, with the last seven months averaging more than 927,000 container units," says Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles. "A strong economy, along with importers bringing in cargo as a hedge against tariffs and ahead of Lunar New Year, were key factors in January.

"We continue to move these record-breaking volumes quickly and efficiently, without ship delays. Congratulations to the women and men of the ILWU, truckers, terminal operators, and all our stakeholders for continuing to reach new heights."

Rachel Michelin, President and CEO, California Retailers Association, joined Seroka at the media briefing. Michelin says: "Consumers are really going to get sticker shock in the next few months — if these tariffs really become a reality, coupled with the insurance crisis in California, coupled with the gas prices — eggs are still 12 bucks a dozen in some places, if you can find them — coupled with some of the rising costs on the consumer index.

"We’re hitting a tipping point and consumers can only take so much," Bloomberg reported.

January 2025 loaded imports came in at 483,831 TEUs, a 9.5 percent increase compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 113,271 TEUs, a 10.5 percent decrease over 2024. The Port processed 327,143 empty containers; a 14 percent increase YoY.

For the fiscal year 2024-25 (till January), volume handled is up 21.36 percent at 6.49 million TEUs as against 5.35 million TEUs. The port had handled 10.3 million TEUs in 2024.