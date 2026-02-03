Cargo volumes handled at the Port of Mombasa reached a record 45.45 million tonnes in the period from January to December 2025, according to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

This represents a 10.9% increase, or 4.46 million tonnes, compared with 2024, when the port handled 40.99 million tonnes.

Container traffic also recorded growth, with throughput rising to 2.11 million TEUs in 2025 from 2.00 million TEUs the previous year. This reflects an increase of 109,797 TEUs, or 5.5%.

Releasing KPA’s performance outlook for 2025 during a media briefing, Managing Director Capt. William Ruto said transit cargo volumes followed a similar upward trend. Transit cargo rose to 15.88 million tonnes in 2025 from 13.29 million tonnes in 2024, translating into an increase of 2.59 million tonnes, or 19.5%.

Ruto said all port facilities registered growth during the year, with the Port of Lamu recording the highest improvement. The facility handled 799,161 tonnes in 2025, compared with 74,380 tonnes the previous year, driven mainly by containerised cargo. Total container traffic at Lamu reached 55,687 TEUs during the period.

“With more shipping lines introducing regular services at Lamu, this is a promise for more cargo volumes through the port in the subsequent years," stated Ruto.

Growth was also recorded at the inland waterway port of Kisumu, which processed 496,516 tonnes in 2025, up from 295,516 tonnes in 2024. This represents a 68% increase, or 163,085 tonnes.

According to Ruto, the performance gains are supported by several planned and ongoing initiatives aimed at expanding capacity and improving efficiency. These include the expansion of berths and yard space, notably berths 19B, 23 and 24, which are expected to create additional capacity of 1.4 million TEUs.

The authority is also upgrading its Terminal Operating System, which is currently 40% complete, while gate automation works have reached 60% completion at gates 23 and 24.

In addition, KPA is advancing the acquisition and modernisation of equipment and strengthening collaboration with industry stakeholders to streamline port services and support rising demand. Also in January 2026, Rwanda and Kenya signed an MoU to open a Kenya Ports Authority liaison office in Kigali to improve Northern Corridor logistics, cargo flows and regional trade integration.