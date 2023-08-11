The contracting of new ships has slowed since its record in 2021 but has year-to-date remained twice as high as during the 2010s, according to the latest update from BIMCO. The 1.3 million TEU contracted so far this year has kept the order book high, only 3,000 TEU short of the record 7.6 million TEU reached in March 2023. "The order book is in fact so large that ship deliveries are expected to exceed the previous full-year record of 1.7 million TEU three years in a row. Based on current estimated delivery dates, a total of 2.4, 2.9, and 1.9 million TEU are expected to be delivered in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively." Niels Rasmussen, Chief Shipping Analyst, BIMCO says:"Deliveries of new container ships during the first seven months of the year reached a new record high of 1.2 million TEU in 2023, beating the previous record by 0.2 million TEU. As recycling of ships has remained low, the fleet capacity has grown 4.3 percent since January."

Recycling of ships is also expected to increase in the coming years as more energy efficient ships will replace less efficient ones as owners aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the update added. “Despite recycling of older ships, the fleet is still expected to grow by approximately 4.5 million TEU between early 2023 and early 2025, increasing the fleet capacity by nearly 18 percent,” says Rasmussen.