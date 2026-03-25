Egypt’s Red Sea ports handled 11,000 tonnes of cargo alongside 794 trucks and 160 cars on 24 March, according to the Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA), as maritime activity continued following the reopening of Nuweiba Port after a temporary weather-related closure.

The authority said 11 ships were anchored at Red Sea ports, with cargo operations including both imports and exports. Imports accounted for 5,000 tonnes of goods, 507 trucks and 150 cars, while exports totalled 6,000 tonnes of goods, 287 trucks and five cars, as stated in an official report by the Egypt Government’s State Information Service department.

The RSPA also reported vessel movements at key ports in the region. Two ships arrived at Safaga Port, while four vessels arrived at Nuweiba Port, according to the authority’s update issued on Tuesday.

Nuweiba Port in South Sinai Governorate had been temporarily shut due to bad weather and strong winds, but the authority announced its reopening on 22 March 2026 after conditions improved and winds stabilised, allowing maritime navigation and port operations to resume.

RSPA chairman Mohamed Abdel Rahim said port directors have been instructed to coordinate with the General Authority for Meteorology to monitor weather conditions and ensure the regularity and safety of maritime navigation as well as the protection of public and private property.

Safaga Port, located on Egypt’s western Red Sea coast about 60 km south of Hurghada, is a major cargo gateway with an annual design capacity of 6.37 million tonnes, including 2.2 million tonnes of general cargo and 4.17 million tonnes of dry bulk, such as coal and aluminium. The port operates 24 hours a day.

Nuweiba Port, situated on the western coast of the Gulf of Aqaba, approximately 168 km north of Sharm El-Sheikh, has an annual capacity of 1.9 million tonnes of general cargo and 1 million passengers, and also operates around the clock.