Ports operated by Egypt’s Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA) handled 21,000 tonnes of cargo, 622 trucks and 25 cars across 10 vessels, according to a statement issued by the authority’s media centre on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The activity included both import and export shipments moving through ports along Egypt’s Red Sea coastline. According to the statement, imports accounted for 2,000 tonnes of cargo, 235 trucks and 15 cars, while exports totalled 92,000 tonnes of goods, 387 trucks and 10 cars, indicating strong outbound cargo movement during the reporting period.

The Red Sea Ports Authority manages several key ports along Egypt’s Red Sea coast that support cargo flows linking the country with regional markets in the Middle East and North Africa. These ports handle a mix of general cargo, trucks, passenger traffic and ferry services connecting Egypt with neighbouring countries. The authority regularly publishes operational updates reflecting cargo volumes, vessel traffic and passenger movements across its network of ports.

In an earlier update released by the State Information Service on April 5, 2026, ports operated by the Red Sea Ports Authority handled 16,000 tonnes of cargo, 895 trucks and 80 cars across nine vessels. The authority said Nuweiba Port in South Sinai recorded notable activity during that period, handling 5,800 tonnes of cargo and 412 trucks through shuttle voyages operated by four vessels. Across all Red Sea ports, imports accounted for 5,000 tonnes of cargo, 379 trucks and 68 cars, while exports totalled 11,000 tonnes of cargo, 516 trucks and 12 cars, reflecting a higher share of outbound shipments during the reporting period.