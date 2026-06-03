The Red Sea Ports Authority reported cargo throughput of 7,000 tonnes of general and mixed cargo across its ports, supported by the movement of seven vessels and 483 trucks. According to a statement issued on May 31, 2026, inbound traffic comprised three vessels carrying 2,500 tonnes of cargo, 259 trucks and 30 vehicles. Outbound traffic included four vessels transporting 4,500 tonnes of cargo, 224 trucks and nine vehicles.

At Safaga Port, the vessel PELAGOS Express arrived, while POSEIDON EXPRESS, Pan LiLi and Amal departed the port as part of ongoing cargo operations. Meanwhile, Nuweiba Port handled 1,300 tonnes of cargo and 145 trucks through shuttle voyages operated by the ferries Al-Hussein and Sina.

The latest figures underscore the continued role of Egypt’s Red Sea ports in supporting regional trade flows and cargo connectivity across the Red Sea corridor. The authority also reported the arrival and departure of 808 passengers across its ports during the reporting period.