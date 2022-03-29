There has been an almost five-fold increase in the number of ships waiting to load or discharge at Shanghai in the last two-and-half weeks, according to data from VesselsValue.

Authorities in Shanghai imposed a strict two-stage lockdown of 26 million residents, closing bridges and tunnels and restricting highway traffic, following increasing Covid cases, Reuters reported.

With roads, bridges and tunnels between Pudong and Puxi areas blocked for at least a week, Shanghai International Port Group, which manages the city's ports, released a statement saying other than in cases of extreme weather, 24-hour operations would be maintained.