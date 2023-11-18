The second phase of the Tema Port expansion project was officially launched last week by President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The initiative, a crucial component of the master plan of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), introduces a fleet of 15 cutting-edge gantry cranes at Meridian Port Services (MPS) container terminal and significant civil works development, reinforcing the port’s role as a paramount hub for West Africa. The terminal is operated by MPS, a joint venture between GPHA(30 percent), APM Terminals (35 percent) and Africa Global Logistics (35 percent), says a release from APM Terminals.

The expansion project covers 270,000 square metre area, expanding the terminal’s footprint from 100 hectares to 127 hectares, the release added. "The phased delivery of the first section, comprising 50,000 square metre area, is slated for July 2024 with the entire project anticipated to reach completion by September 2025."

Mohamed Samara, CEO, MPS says: "We are setting in motion a transformation that will fundamentally alter Ghana’s standing in the maritime industry of West Africa. When this colossal undertaking is complete, Tema Port expects to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s most renowned ports and compete favourably with the largest ports on the African continent."

Igor Van den Essen, Regional Managing Director, Africa and Europe, APM Terminals adds: “When we embarked on this journey with our partners, we envisioned a unique facility that would offer customers a seamless cargo clearance experience with minimal bottlenecks. It is a pleasure to witness the steady realisation of this vision from 2002 to the present day.

"Over the past decade, we have focused on developing a comprehensive operating system, which we refer to as our Way of Working. This system revolves around the lean management approach, aiming to eliminate waste and inefficiencies through collective efforts. Equally, our commitment to deploying world-class technology has not only improved our operations but also enhanced working conditions for all employees. For instance, roles that previously required long hours of manual labour have been streamlined through technology, creating opportunities for women to take on these positions."

Boosting cargo handling capacities in Tema

The acquisition of 15 state-of-the-art gantry cranes signifies a substantial boost to Tema Port’s cargo-handling capacity, aligning it with global trade demands, the release added. "With a total of 12 quay cranes (STS) and 41 yard cranes (RTG), Tema Port is one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most efficient ports, garnering international acclaim from leading global shipping lines.

"The expanded port boasts a 1.4 km quay with four deep berths, equipped with sophisticated container handling gantry cranes and Terminal Operating Systems. It can accommodate some of the world’s largest cargo ships, carrying up to 18,000 containers. Plans have also been confirmed for a crucial road link from the motorway to the Tema Port, with construction set to commence in the first quarter of 2024."

Philippe Labonne, President, Africa Global Logistics, emphasised on creating job opportunities for the youth of Ghana, the release added.