NYSE-listed ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, an Israel-based global container liner shipping company, has entered into a new long-term operational cooperation with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. to cover the Asia-U.S. East Coast and the Asia-U.S. Gulf trades.

The new services are scheduled to be launched in February 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and filings, says an official release.

The proposed network under the cooperation agreement is designed to enable ZIM to provide its customers with extensive port coverage, further elevating ZIM's quality of service, as well as achieving significant operational efficiencies, the release added.

Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM says: "This important collaboration reflects ZIM's commitment to both delivering an outstanding shipping solution to its customers, and taking continuous proactive steps to enhance efficiencies in our network. It is the direct outcome of our fleet renewal programme, which has greatly enhanced ZIM's competitive position, particularly on the Asia to the U.S. East Coast trade. We are pleased to, once again, join forces with MSC, an industry leader and ZIM's long-standing trusted partner, to augment our network while upholding our customer-centric approach and commitment to the highest levels of service.

"Consistent with ZIM's focus on decarbonisation, this partnership will promote greater utilisation of larger and more eco-friendly tonnage, including our LNG-powered vessels. I am proud that ZIM is the first carrier to introduce LNG capacity to the Asia-U.S. East Coast trade and currently offers two services fully operated by these green vessels, giving us a unique competitive position in this strategic trade. As market conditions continue to evolve, we intend to remain agile and are well positioned to capitalise on additional attractive opportunities that will benefit ZIM both operationally and financially."

The three-year agreement between ZIM and MSC includes slot swap and vessel sharing agreements. The cooperation scope includes six services with connection between Asia to the U.S. East Coast, West Coast of Mexico, Caribbean ports and the U.S. Gulf ports, the release added.