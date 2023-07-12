NYSE-listed ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, now expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion and adjusted EBIT loss of $500 million to $100 million compared to its prior guidance of adjusted EBITDA between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion and adjusted positive EBIT between $100 to $500 million. ZIM's updated full-year 2023 guidance is driven primarily by continued weakness in freight rates across all the company's trades, particularly in the Transpacific, which is now expected to continue during the second half of 2023, says an official release. "Volume growth is also expected to be lower than originally forecasted, as demand continues to be subdued."

Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM

Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM says: "Near-term container shipping market conditions continue to be challenging with demand expected to remain muted for the remainder of the year. While our second quarter results are broadly in-line with our expectations, we no longer anticipate an improvement in freight rates in the second half of 2023, consistent with seasonality, as previously assumed.