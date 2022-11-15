Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, and SATO, a global pioneer in auto-ID and labeling solutions, today announced the launch of the world's first cloud-based RFID tag encoding and logging solution.

The solution, using SATO RFID printers, tags, and Loftware's NiceLabel Cloud software, is designed to meet the strictest track and trace, brand authenticity, and authentication needs for manufacturers.

The first-to-market solution logs the Electronic Product Code (EPC) and unique tag ID for every tag encoded, thereby enabling "closed-loop" tagging. By logging and mapping the EPC and unique ID to the database via NiceLabel Cloud, the SATO solution automatically keeps a unique record of every tag after encoding and allows users to know exactly which factory, country, and printer generated it.

In addition to central data management, this extra layer of automation provides compliance with traceability requirements and eliminates the possibility of counterfeits. It also complements the suite of RFID products already available for item-level traceability.

In the US, EU, China, Japan, and more, an increasing number of medical devices must carry a unique device identification number (UDI) to adequately identify devices implanted into the body. Serialization is a critical tool for regulators in many countries to prove the validity of pharmaceuticals. It also allows manufacturers to track and trace individual items back to their origin — the factory — for supply chain visibility and to know if a given item is authentic or counterfeit.

"With today's "always on" supply chain, large enterprises print and encode millions of tags annually across multiple facilities. As a result, they require a globally integrated platform like Loftware's NiceLabel Cloud for central data and print management," said Paul Vogt, Loftware Vice President Channel and Alliances Strategies and Programs.

Combatting counterfeit items is also critical for brands as they seek to prove the authenticity of their products. In 2021, Amazon alone identified, seized, and appropriately disposed of over 3 million counterfeit products targeted for sale to consumers. Counterfeits are a risk to e-commerce players, manufacturers, and consumers alike, and the global anti-counterfeiting packaging market is expected to grow by 45% between 2018 and 2026.

"Manufacturers are constantly seeking ways to improve their data utilization for digital transformation to give visibility across their supply chain, and this new layer of traceability will drive efficiencies and enable more sustainable operations," added Yoichi Abe, Vice President of SATO Holdings Corporation. "As pioneers of on-site data collection, you can count on us to always push the boundaries of what is possible."