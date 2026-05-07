On April 29, 2026, a significant milestone in Cameroonian international trade was achieved with the arrival of the first consolidated container under the new partnership between AGL (Africa Global Logistics) Cameroon and the fintech startup REasy. This initiative marks the official launch of an integrated logistics corridor specifically designed to empower Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and local merchants by removing the traditional complexities associated with importing goods from China.

The service introduces a comprehensive groupage (Less than Container Load - LCL) model, allowing businesses to import smaller volumes of goods without the financial burden of leasing an entire container. The core of this innovation lies in its four-pillar structure: secure digital payment, origin groupage in China, real-time end-to-end tracking, and expert local logistics handling in Cameroon. By integrating REasy’s BEAC-compliant digital payment platform, the partnership ensures that financial transactions are as secure and seamless as the physical movement of goods.

Thibaut Lamé, Managing Director of AGL Cameroon, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration: “This partnership illustrates our ability to offer innovative, integrated, and customer-oriented logistics solutions. By combining our logistics expertise with REasy’s digital payment technology, we are opening up new growth opportunities for local businesses.” This sentiment highlights a shift toward democratising trade, ensuring that even the smallest vendors have the tools to participate in global markets.

This China-Cameroon route serves as a pilot phase for a broader vision. AGL and REasy intend to refine this model and eventually expand it to other strategic corridors across the African continent. By solving the dual challenges of logistics transparency and payment security, the project is set to become a blueprint for modernising trade across Africa, fostering economic growth and strengthening the competitiveness of local SMEs in the international arena.