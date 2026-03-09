Kenya and China have concluded a preliminary “Early Harvest” trade arrangement granting zero-duty access to 98.2 % of Kenyan exports entering the Chinese market.

The interim framework, announced on January 15, 2026 by the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry of Kenya, is designed to deliver immediate trade benefits while negotiations continue toward a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, the arrangement removes tariff barriers for nearly all Kenyan export goods entering China. The government said the framework is intended to expand Kenya’s access to the Chinese market and support export growth.

Key Kenyan products expected to benefit from the duty-free access include tea, coffee, avocados, macadamia nuts and cut flowers. These products represent some of Kenya’s major agricultural exports and have growing demand in international markets.

The government indicated that improved market access could support greater investment in export supply chains. Areas likely to see development include cold-chain infrastructure, air freight capacity and port handling facilities required for transporting perishable products.

Agricultural commodities such as fresh produce and flowers require temperature-controlled logistics and efficient transport to maintain product quality during long-distance shipments.

Officials also noted that the framework could contribute to addressing the trade imbalance between the two countries. Kenya imports significant volumes of manufactured goods from China, including machinery, electronics and construction materials, while its exports to China remain comparatively smaller.

The early harvest arrangement follows China’s broader trade initiatives with African economies. China has previously introduced duty-free and quota-free access for exports from several African Least Developed Countries. Kenya, which is classified as a developing economy, had not previously benefited from the same level of tariff preferences.

According to the Kenyan government, the new framework aligns Kenya’s export privileges more closely with those available to other African countries under China’s preferential trade programmes.

The arrangement is expected to remain in place while negotiations continue toward a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement covering additional sectors and trade provisions between Kenya and China.