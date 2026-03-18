In this exclusive interview recorded at Air Cargo & Transport Logistics India 2026 in Mumbai, Nikitha Sebastian of STAT Publishing Group speaks with Amar More, Co-founder and CEO of Kale Logistics Solutions.

More discusses how Kale Logistics’ cargo community systems are evolving to support IATA’s One Record framework and ensure interoperability between India’s cargo platforms and global data standards.

The conversation explores the impact of India’s push toward faceless assessment and paperless trade and how digital platforms are helping reduce cargo dwell times across the country’s airports.